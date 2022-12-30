Tributes pour in following death of popular Doncaster pub and club singer

John McKevitt, who was frontman for blues rock band The Nervous Triggermen, was a familiar face on the city’s music scene, known to many as Johnny Mac and much-loved among music fans for his engaging blend of showmanship and musicianship.

An acclaimed harmonica player and guitarist as well as singer, Mr McKevitt, 69, and his band were regulars at former Cleveland Street pub and live rock venue Cask Corner in the 2010s and released a number of CDs during their career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post on a page devoted to the much missed pub said: “To say I’m heartbroken doesn’t even cover it.

Tributes have been paid following the death of Doncaster blues rock singer John McKevitt.

"Just heard the news about John McKevitt, better known as Johnny Mac passing.

"He was the best harmonica player in Doncaster and a friend of mine for 30 years. He loved music and especially the blues and his band The Nervous Triggermen played regularly at Cask Corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He always got me a Christmas present, never forgot my birthday and was a loyal friend. I’m going to miss him. Rest in peace.”

Friends and fellow musicians also lined up to pay tribute to Mr McKevitt following his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One said: “RIP John McKevitt, big friend and great musician – loved his stage presence.”

Another added: “A good man, a good musician, very much missed. RIP John.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of Mr McKevitt’s cause of death have not been released at this stage, while funeral details are expected to follow in due course.