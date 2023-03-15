Traffic warnings as hundreds expected at funeral of Doncaster road crash victim Tom O'Neil

The service for 22-year-old Tom O’Neil, who died in a car crash in Scunthorpe last month, will take place on Friday at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Hundreds of mourners are expected at the funeral and undertakers Ryans and Foy have issued warnings ahead of the ceremony, which will take place from 10am.

A spokesman said: “A service for Tom will be held followed by a graveside committal.

"We advise all who wish to attend the ceremony to find parking near to the cemetery in good time – ideally by 9.30 - as traffic will be heavy and parking is restricted in the cemetery grounds.

"Please could we ask that the road leading up to the chapel is left clear.

"There is parking at the entrance to the cemetery as well as at the crematorium. Please be courteous to local residents.

"We understand that Tom is so loved by many family and friends and that he made a huge impression in his all-too-brief 22 years and there will be a lot of people who wish to pay their respects to him on Friday morning.

"Please be mindful that the chapel is small and it is imperative that his family and his close friends are seated first.

"To our local community, we apologise in advance if there may be slight traffic disruption at around 9 to 9.45am from Wheatley, around the Racecourse and to Rosehill at Bessacarr. We appreciate your patience.

"To Tom’s many family members and friends, all of us at Ryan’s and Foy extend our sincere condolences for your loss. May Tom forever rest in peace.”

Tom died when the Mercedes he was in crashed into a barrier near the M181 in Scunthorpe on February 24, leaving another occupant of the vehicle with life changing injuries.

In the wake of the tragedy, friends and family raised thousands of pounds in his memory and a fundraising charity football match and balloon release were held in Wheatley, where he lived.

Grieving pals came together with scores of blue balloons to pay tribute to Tom and bucket collections were also held in a number of pubs to raise funds in his memory.

Police are still calling for witnesses to the incident to come forward with details and dashcam footage of the crash.

Officers were called at around 9.45pm on February 24 after a dark-coloured Mercedes C350 Sport was in collision with a barrier on the northbound A1077(M) just past the roundabout with the M181 near the Brumby Common Lane bridge, Scunthorpe.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who has dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident, to contact us on 101, quoting log 574 of 24 February.”

Friends rushed to pay tribute to Mr O’Neil following the tragedy.

One wrote: “So sad, absolutely heart broken Tom O’Neil. Rest in Peace. I’ll never forget you.”