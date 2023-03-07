Tom O'Neil: Pub bucket collections raise £2,200 for family of Doncaster crash victim

Tom O’Neil died last month when the Mercedes he was in crashed into a roadside barrier near to the M181 motorway in Scunthorpe.

And at the weekend, a bucket collection at three Doncaster pubs drew in another £2,200 for the fund for Tom’s funeral, which will take place on March 17.

Thousands of pounds have been raised in memory of Tom O'Neil since his tragic death.

The Lord Nelson and Saracens in Doncaster city centre, as well as The Alma in Conisbrough, all held collections for Tom, who was from Wheatley.

A Lord Nelson spokesman said: “As many of you know, last weekend was dedicated to raising money for Tom O’Neil who sadly lost his life.

“Between the Nelsons, Saracens and The Alma we have raised 2.2K – no amount of money could ever put this right, however we do hope that it will relieve some of the financial strain for Tom’s family.

“We would like to thank everybody who got involved, to help make this possible. Tom, forever 22.”

Hundreds of people are expected to pay their tributes to Tom at his funeral, which will take place on March 17 at Rose Hill Crematorium at 10am.

Police are still investigating the tragedy which saw another occupant of the car suffer life-changing injuries.

Officers were called at around 9.45pm on February 24 after a dark-coloured Mercedes C350 Sport was in collision with a barrier on the northbound A1077(M) just past the roundabout with the M181 near the Brumby Common Lane bridge, Scunthorpe.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at

"Another man has been taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.