This is why you may have seen lots of 'early' fireworks in Doncaster last night

Displays were spotted all over the city – but it wasn’t a case of people celebrating November 5 a bit too prematurely, the fireworks were actually being let off to mark Diwali.

The Indian Festival of Light was being marked all over the world last night and is one of the most important festivals in Hinduism.

It generally lasts five or six days, with Hindu families gathering to mark the occasion with lights and fireworks.

There were lots of firework displays in Doncaster last night.

Some cities and towns across the UK held organised displays while in Doncaster, many families marked the occasion with smaller celebrations of their own.

Of course, we’re now into firework season, with numerous events planned in Doncaster to mark Guy Fawkes Night.