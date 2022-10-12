Bonfire Night in Doncaster 2022: Here are all the city's firework displays

There will be plenty of events taking place to mark Guy Fawkes’ night – here are some of them.

If you know of a fireworks display or bonfire that’s not listed, please get in touch via [email protected]

Please contact organisers in advance to ensure events are taking place.

There are plenty of bonfires and fireworks displays to choose from in Doncaster.

ECO POWER STADIUM

The Eco-Power Stadium will once again host the Big Bang Fireworks Display and Funfair

The event takes place on Thursday 3 November, with the gates opening at 5pm. There will be a junior fireworks display at 6.30pm and the main display will begin at 8.45pm.

Tickets are £3 in advance and £5 on the day.

You can purchase them HERE

58th DONCASTER SCOUT GROUP

The annual Fireworks Extravaganza will feature music, food and drink and takes place on November 5. Gates open at 6pm, fire lit at 6.30pm, fireworks 7pm.

Tickets are available at just £2 per person. The event takes place at the Phoenix Centre, Doncaster, DN4 6JG.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available HERE

Wheatley Hills RUFC Bonfire and Fireworks Display

Saturday 5 November

Bottle bar, hot dogs, burger, curry and rice, chilli and rice and much more.

There will also be a stall selling glow sticks.

Gates open at 6pm, Bonfire starts 6.30pm, fireworks 8pm (approximate times, depending on weather conditions)

Advance tickets now available at the Clubhouse

Brunel Rd Off York Rd Doncaster DN5 8PT 01302 781472

Anne Arms Inn

Friday 4 November

Bonfire at 6pm, fireworks at 7pm and 7:30pm.

There will be pie & peas, hot dogs, burgers, Devon’s Kitchen and an outside bar available.

The price is £5 for adults and £2 for children.

Suttonfield Road, Sutton, Doncaster, DN6 9JX

Bessacarr – Doncaster Lawn Tennis Club

Saturday 5 November

Gates open at 6pm. Tickets available from the clubhouse bar and cost £6 for adults and £4 for children under 12.

Saxton Avenue, Bessacarr, Doncaster, DN4 7AY

Doncaster Racecourse Spooky Fireworks Spectacular

Saturday 29 October 2022 from 4pm

Have you made any plans for Halloween or bonfire night yet? Well, why not combine them and head to Doncaster Racecourse for a spook-tacular family night out that you’ll never forget. The event begins at 4pm and there’ll be some great entertainment for all ages throughout the evening to make your family night really fizz and pop. There’ll be face painting, a children’s disco and colouring plus a Halloween fancy dress competition. Plus fairground rides to cater for all age groups (additional charges apply) and lots of places to get food and refreshments. The HUGE Firework Fiesta will begin at 7:30pm!

Family Ticket (2 Adults & 2 Children) £25.00/ Adult Ticket – £10.00/ Child Ticket (up to 14) – £8.00/ Under 3’s – Free

Leger Way, Doncaster, DN2 6BB

Epworth Community Bonfire & Fireworks

Saturday 5 November 2022

Epworth Showground hosts one of the best firework displays in the area. There’ll be children’s entertainment, rides and fairground stalls along with a variety of food stands offering both savoury and sweet choices plus a hog roast. A bar will be available in the small marquee.

Gates open at 4:30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 5pm and the fireworks will start at 7pm.

Under 5s are free, under 12s are £2 and general admission is £5.

Epworth Showground, Wroot Road, Epworth, Doncaster, DN9 1EA

Hexthorpe Park Fireworks and Children’s Funfair

4 November from 5pm

£1 entry – all funds go back into the park and Hexthorpe social groups. There will be fireworks, rides, stalls and food.

209 Urban Road, Doncaster, DN4 0HY

Sprotbrough Cricket Club Bonfire & Fireworks Spectacular

5 November 2022 from 4:30- 7:30pm

The fabulous bonfire and fireworks extravaganza promises to be bigger and better this year. There will also be a street food market to give a wide choice of fantastic food. There’ll be a hog roast, pizzas, burgers, crepes and cookies all in the grounds of the cricket club.

Gates open at 4:30pm. Tickets are £5 per person with U5s going free.

The Ivanhoe, 118 Melton Road, Sprotbrough, Doncaster, DN5 7NS

Tickhill and District Lions Fireworks Extravaganza

5 November 2022 from 5pm

This event is free but donations are welcomed. Hot food will be available from 5pm and the first fireworks will start at 6pm.

Tickhill Cricket Club, Alderson Drive, DN11 9EU

The King William Inn Firework Bonanza

5 November 2022

This is a ticketed event and the doors will open at 5pm. There will be live music from 6pm and the fireworks will start at 8pm. There will also be face painting and an outside bar.

Adult tickets are £20 and children’s tickets are £10. All tickets include entry, a hot pork sandwich and a drink

Scaftworth, Doncaster, DN10 6BL

The Mucky Duck Bonfire Night

Friday 4 November 2022, 6pm-11pm

There’ll be live music, fireworks, fire dance entertainment, food and booze.

Tickets £8 per child and £12 per adult. Tickets can be purchased via The Mucky Duck facebook page.

Eel Pool Road,Doncaster, DN10 5DF

White Hart Owston Ferry

5 November 2022 at 6pm

This event starts at 6pm. There’ll be a bonfire, fireworks, food and beer.

North Street, Owston Ferry, DN9 1RT

Willow Fields Silent Fireworks

12 November 2022

Bonfire and silent fireworks set to music, with licensed barn stalls and fairground rides. Bonfire lit at 6pm, fireworks at 7pm. Stalls and fairground close at 10pm.

Adult £7, Children and concessions £5, (under 3’s free), parking £2

Willow Fields Campsite, Blackmoor Lane, Epworth Rd, Haxey, Doncaster, DN9 2LH.

Bentley Park and Pavilion

Fireworks spectacular, Sunday 6 November. Gates open from 5pm.

Children’s entertainer, fun fair, hot food stalls, licensed bars and light refreshments in the pavilion.

Firerworks start at 7pm.

Admission is £2, under 5s free.

9th Doncaster Scout Group

Saturday 5 November, 17:00–20:00

Barnsley Road, Scawsby, Doncaster

Bentley Urban Farm

Sunday, 6 November 2pm to 10pm.

High Street, Bentley, Doncaster

On Sunday 6 November the farm will host a dry Bonfire Night and Campfire Unity Day for Yorkshire & Humber Narcotics Anonymous, with music, food, entertainment and talks.