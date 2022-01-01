This is when the major super markets will be open on New Year's Day here in Doncaster

The shops have varying opening times at this time of year – here is a list of opening times on the run up to the New Year.

By Laura Andrew
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 6:34 am

Aldi

Saturday, January 1: Closed

Sunday, January 2: 9.30am to 4pm

New Year's supermarket opening times.

Monday, January 3: 8am to 8pm

Tesco (Superstores)

Saturday, January 1: Closed

Sunday, January 2: 6am to 11pm

Monday, January 3: 6am to 11pm

Lidl

Saturday, January 1: Closed

Sunday, January 2: 11am to 5pm

Monday, January 3: 8am to 8pm

Asda

Saturday, January 1: 10am to 5pm

Sunday, January 2: 10am to 4pm

Monday, January 3: 8am to 8pm.

Sainsbury’s

Saturday, January 1: 8am to 8pm

Sunday, January 2: 10am to 4pm

Monday, January 3: 8am to 8pm

Morrisons

Saturday, January 1: 9am to 6pm

Sunday, January 2: 10am to 4pm

Monday, January 3: 6am to 9pm

*Times may vary depending on supermarket size and location.

