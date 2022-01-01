This is when the major super markets will be open on New Year's Day here in Doncaster
The shops have varying opening times at this time of year – here is a list of opening times on the run up to the New Year.
Aldi
Saturday, January 1: Closed
Sunday, January 2: 9.30am to 4pm
Monday, January 3: 8am to 8pm
Tesco (Superstores)
Saturday, January 1: Closed
Sunday, January 2: 6am to 11pm
Monday, January 3: 6am to 11pm
Lidl
Saturday, January 1: Closed
Sunday, January 2: 11am to 5pm
Monday, January 3: 8am to 8pm
Asda
Saturday, January 1: 10am to 5pm
Sunday, January 2: 10am to 4pm
Monday, January 3: 8am to 8pm.
Sainsbury’s
Saturday, January 1: 8am to 8pm
Sunday, January 2: 10am to 4pm
Monday, January 3: 8am to 8pm
Morrisons
Saturday, January 1: 9am to 6pm
Sunday, January 2: 10am to 4pm
Monday, January 3: 6am to 9pm
*Times may vary depending on supermarket size and location.