Doncaster's main town centre Post Office to close just four years after Frenchgate opening

Post Office bosses have confirmed that the branch within the WHSmith store in the Frenchgate shopping centre will close in June.

The branch was opened in September 2017 after the closure of the historic Priory Place Post Office which had served as Doncaster’s main office for a number of decades.

A spokesman for the Post Office said the branch’s operator had ‘resigned’ – and that it was now looking for applications from retail businesses with a view to keeping a town centre branch in operation.

A statement said: “The operator for Doncaster Post Office has resigned and the branch is due to close at its current location in June.

“We know how important a Post Office is a community.

"The vacancy is advertised on our website www.runapostoffice.co.uk. We would welcome any applications from potential retail partners.”

The advert states: “We're seeking applicants to set up brand new Post Offices in this area.

"The Post Office is looking for a successful retailer to incorporate a main Post Office into their existing or proposed business.

"The exact layout and design will be agreed with you to suit your business.”

The new office will offer a full range of services and businesses interested can contact the Post Office before the closing date of March 7 2022.

Before Christmas, a social media post was widely shared revealing details of the closure within WHSmith.

It said: “Just putting this out there for everyone. I found out that the Post Office in WH Smith in the Frenchgate Centre will be closing in June.

"The staff have only just recently been notified (nice Christmas present.....not!!!), but the worst part to me is that the staff are being told by WH Smith to not tell customers.”

“Staff are taking it upon themselves to tell customers, especially pensioners and regulars as the next nearest Post Office is on Netherhall Road, far less accessible and quite a way out of town if you are infirm or vulnerable.

"I think it is disgusting that the staff are being told to keep it quiet and truly commend them for telling people. I feel so sorry for them too, being told this so close to Christmas.”

We have contacted WHSmith for comment.

The Grade II listed Priory Place building which formerly housed Doncaster’s Post Office was built in 1885 by local builder Frederick Masters and is also thought to be built on top of the last resting place of a Scottish king who ruled more than 700 years ago.

Historians and archaeologists believe one time King of the Scots Edward Balliol could have his last resting place beneath the distinctive red brick building.

Balliol, who ruled north of the border from 1332-36, died in Doncaster in 1367.