This is what Doncaster people think about another lockdown being enforced this winter

There has not yet been an official decision on what measures may be introduced on England by the Prime Minister but there are rumours of another lockdown.

Many of our readers are against this.

Amy Louise Holmes, said: “I’m sick of it – no point having the jabs if going lockdown all the time again.”

This is what our readers think.

Caz Thompson, said: “I think life has been on hold long enough, locking down is causing many other issues.

“Why not invest in hospitals, NHS and the staff working in these sectors so they don't become overwhelmed with increase in cases.”

Joanne Mccormack, said: “I've been out had all my three jabs lived by the rules for what for things not to change you can stick your lockdown.”

Darren Parkes, said: “No more lockdowns, no more restrictions, this virus isn't going anywhere anytime soon and new variants will continue to arrive.”

Jill Jones, said: “Lockdowns don’t work, end of!"

Some readers think that the actions of Boris Johnson and his political party will make it impossible to enforce more restrictions.

Charlotte Anne, said: “Why would anybody listen to him?”

Natalie Wood, said: “How can they justify stopping everyone again, when it’s there in black and white that they clearly ignored the rules on a numerous occasions!”

Matt James, said: “The government are so worried about coronavirus, that they've breached their own guidelines on multiple occasions.”

Angela Austwick, said: “I don’t care one bit about respecting the governments rules.

"They have absolutely no right to expect anybody to do what they couldn’t!

"I do, however worry, and care very much for the NHS and the pressure they are under. Anything I did would be for them only.”

But some readers want a lockdown to go ahead.

Karen Lynn said: “We need to do this not for the government but for the NHS and all that work for them.”

David Bateman, said: “Yes stricter measures needed, with the daily infections as they are its just crazy to carry on.”