Popular furniture store set to open at new Doncaster location after closing last month

Sofa and home furnishings store ScS is set to reopen after closing its store on the Centurion Retail Park last month.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 20th December 2021, 12:54 pm
Updated Monday, 20th December 2021, 12:55 pm

The firm confirmed this week that it will be opening a new store in the town on Boxing Day in the former Bensons unit at Danum Retail Park.

A spokesman for the firm, whose name stands for Sofa Carpet Specialist, said: “ScS has enjoyed a long and successful trading history in Doncaster and we remain committed to serving existing and future customers in this key area.”

The former SCS store in Doncaster
