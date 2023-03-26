News you can trust since 1925
These are the 13 most expensive homes currently for sale in Doncaster on Rightmove - all on the market for more than £1million

Estate agents in Doncaster are preparing for one of the busiest times of the year.

By Dominic Brown
Published 26th Mar 2023, 11:00 BST

With the arrival of Spring, agents are bracing themselves for a surge in interest from potential buyers.

The end of winter and the arrival of the longer days and better weather often prompts people to make a change and move to a property that better suits their needs, particularly after the past few years of the pandemic.

This list shows the 13 most expensive homes currently for sale in Doncaster on Rightmove – all of which are on the market for more than £1million.

For more information about any of the properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

Take a look inside this £1.8m home for sale on Rightmove in Sykehouse, near Doncaster

This property on the periphery of Edlington Wood, Doncaster, is on sale with Brown & Co at a guide price of £2,500,000

1. Edlington

This property on the periphery of Edlington Wood, Doncaster, is on sale with Brown & Co at a guide price of £2,500,000 Photo: Rightmove

This property in Claybridge, Sykehouse, Doncaster, is on sale with Carter Jonas at a guide price of £1,895,000

2. Lock Bridge House

This property in Claybridge, Sykehouse, Doncaster, is on sale with Carter Jonas at a guide price of £1,895,000 Photo: Rightmove

Birchwood Dell, Doncaster, is on sale with Robinson Hornsby at a guide price of £1,750,000

3. Birchwood Dell

Birchwood Dell, Doncaster, is on sale with Robinson Hornsby at a guide price of £1,750,000 Photo: Rightmove

The Old Rectory, Boat Lane, Sprotbrough, Doncaster, is on sale with Fine & Country for offers in the region of £1,475,000

4. The Old Rectory

The Old Rectory, Boat Lane, Sprotbrough, Doncaster, is on sale with Fine & Country for offers in the region of £1,475,000 Photo: Rightmove

