A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this contemporary five bedroom detached home situated in the village of Sykehouse.

Rare to the market, Lock Bridge House in Claybridge, Sykehouse, is a remarkable property of exceptional quality which rivals any other house in the region.

Built from the ground up, the former lock house benefits from high end features and cutting edge technology throughout, with no expense spared.

The position of the property is sublime, as well as overlooking the lock to the rear and to the side of the property, the home also benefits from an uninterrupted view down the canal and the countryside beyond.

Internally the spacious accommodation is spread across four floors which are all dissected by a glass lift through the spine of the building.

The lower ground floor comprises a triple garage, plant room and leisure suite which contains a top of the range pool/spa, a medical grade sauna and space for a gym.

The ground floor benefits from an extraordinary open plan living/kitchen/dining area and utility room

The first and second floors are made up of five double bedrooms - each with their own en suites and breath-taking views - with the master suite also benefitting from a walk-in wardrobe and balcony.

Externally the property is approached via electric gates onto a driveway which provides parking for several cars in addition to the triple integrated garage with electric doors.

To the left of the driveway there is a large vegetable patch and to the right a spacious and private walled garden.

In addition to the lawned garden there is a wraparound terrace which is a perfect space for entertaining and al-fresco dining.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property in Claybridge, Sykehouse, is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £1,895,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01904 935435.

1 . Open plan living/ kitchen/dining area

2 . Kitchen

3 . Dining area

4 . Living room