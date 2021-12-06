There will be a free Santa for Doncaster children to enjoy at Lakeside Shopping Village this December

There are loads of activities happening at the Lakeside Shopping Village this Christmas.

Di Rodgers, centre manager, said: “Santa will be here every weekend in December then every day on the run up to Christmas.

“He will be sat in his very own igloo and he will spread joy to the children he meets.

Children can visit Santa for free.

“Santa is free this year because we wanted to give something back to the community.

“It has been really tough over the last couple of years and we wanted to say thank you to those who have supported us by shopping here.”

Other festive entertainment includes a Christmas photo shoot, a mariachi band, a visit from the Storm Troopers and carol singers.

“On December 12 we have the Youth Swing Orchestra performing,” Di said.

“Then on December 13 children from the Deaf Trust will come and perform Christmas carols with sign language which is just the most lovely thing.

“Doncaster Mind are hosting a ‘Mental Elf’ event on December 15 and there will be a marching band on December 18.”

Di said that the shopping centre are keen to host festive events but they will all be open air to reduce Covid-19 risk.

“We don’t want the centre to get too crowded,” she said.

“Covid-19 is always in the back of our minds when we plan events.”

Despite recent news Di is optimistic about the festive period.

She said: “Footfall is up 30 per cent on last year and we have opened multiple new shops.

“People are wearing face masks.“We haven't had any problems with anyone not following the new guidelines.

“There is a really lovely atmosphere here.”

Di said that the new vaccine centre at Lakeside Shopping Village is part of the reason things have been going so well.

She said that many people who come for their jabs also visit the shops whilst there on site.

The centre has free parking and its toilet facilities were given Diamond status in a recent inspection.