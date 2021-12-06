Investigation under way after man found dead on railway line near Doncaster

Emergency services were called shortly after 7am yesterday with the line between Doncaster and Gainsborough Lea Road closed while police carried out investigation work.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “British Transport Police were called to the line near Doncaster at 7.21am yesterday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, and sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

British Transport Police attended the scene of the tragedy.

"Officers are currently working to establish the full circumstances behind his death.”

It is the latest in a series of railway related tragedies in Doncaster in recent months.