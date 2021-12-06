Investigation under way after man found dead on railway line near Doncaster
A police investigation is under way after a man was found dead on a railway line in Doncaster in the early hours of yesterday morning.
Emergency services were called shortly after 7am yesterday with the line between Doncaster and Gainsborough Lea Road closed while police carried out investigation work.
A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “British Transport Police were called to the line near Doncaster at 7.21am yesterday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
"Paramedics also attended, and sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Officers are currently working to establish the full circumstances behind his death.”
It is the latest in a series of railway related tragedies in Doncaster in recent months.
Kieran Rylance, 21, died at Rossington level crossing on October 16 while a young boy died on the line near Moorends on November 24.
In September, Rossington man Michael Rochford was sentenced to ten months in jail after crashing into a train at Rossington in June.