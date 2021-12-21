There have been two accidental car fires in Doncaster – the latest fire incidents
Doncaster firefighters put out multiple accidental car fires this week.
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 10:24 am
On Saturday, December 18, firefighters from Edlington station were called out to an accidental car fire at 10:10pm on Long Lane, Sprotbrough, Doncaster.
The crew left the scene at 11pm.
On December 20 a car was deliberately set on fire at 10pm on Levet Road, Cantley, Doncaster.
Firefighters from Doncaster station were called out to incident.
They came away at 10:40pm.
On December 21 firefighters from Maltby and Edlington stations were called out to an accidental car fire at 6:10am on the M18, J1 to J2.
The crews left the scene at 7:05am.