Doncaster church raises hundreds of pounds with a festive Advent concert

St Peter in Chains was able to put on their annual Advent concert this year - it was greatly missed during the pandemic.

Graham Warrender, a member of the church, said: “The evening was led by local singing sensation Sally Glennon.

They raised over £600 for the church.

“Sally, who has supported Daniel O’Donnell and tours extensively, generously gave her time to entertain guests with a wonderful range of carols, gospel songs and traditional Irish tunes.”

The event was socially distanced and was organised by Suzanne and Martin Frain who also supported Sally on the Irish bagpipes.

The fundraiser was in aid of church funds and raised £664.

“Fr Darren Reid sang two songs and thanked Sally for a very entertaining and enjoyable evening,” Graham said.

“He also thanks all those who worked hard behind the scenes to make the evening a success.”