Doncaster beauty queen is supporting charity by collecting toys for children this Christmas

Charlotte Lister is the reigning Miss Diamond UK.

The 34 year old from Auckley is supporting the Hallam FM Mission Christmas.

In previous years she has donated hundreds of toys and volunteered to sort them in a warehouse.

Charlotte Lister collecting toys for children.

Charlotte said: “Due to catching Covid-19 I haven't been able to help as much this year because I have been very ill.

“The aim of Mission Christmas is to make sure no child goes without a present under the tree.

“Even just one present can help a child be happy on Christmas Day.”

This festive period may be particularly hard due to energy price rises and cuts in universal credit.

So far Mission Christmas has received applications for gifts for more than 20,000 children in South Yorkshire.

There is still time to donate to the cause – you can find out more here.