Do you have information about WW2 air raid known as the Battle of Woodfield?

A picture of the destruction wrought by German bombers in Balby. Pictire: Scott Seiber

Scott Seiber sent in this photograph given to him by his mother showing the bomb-shattered building after the terrifying air raid.

He said: “My mum was actually in the house in the photo when the landmine exploded on the night of 8/9 May 1941 and was buried under a settee, which protected her from debris that piled on and ultimately saved her life.