The UK’s longest ever mural is currently being painted in Doncaster town centre

The mural is titled Future’s Past and Present and has been painted by duo Nomad Clan.

Artists Hayley Garner and Jay Gilleard have spent two years planning this mural.

It will take over Trafford Way and will be the first thing people see when they exit the train station.

The mural will be the longest in the UK.

Jeff Clark, director of Art of Protest Projects, said: “I am in absolute awe of what they’ve done to this wall.

“The content that this piece reflects, bringing together the goliaths of history, as well as nodding to a doctor during Covid-19 truly reflects this day and age.

“It genuinely has to be seen to be believed.”

It will take four weeks for the artists to complete the mural and it is due to be finished in mid September.

Karen Stainforth, general manager of the Frenchgate Shopping Centre, said: “We are really looking forward to seeing the mural being completed in the next weeks and it’s been fascinating to watch the project evolve so far.

“What’s been done to date looks amazing and will ultimately give Doncaster a unique piece of artwork that can be enjoyed by the people of Doncaster and the wider community for many years to come.”

To mark the mural there will be an unveiling on September 10 at 5pm.

There will be a film screening at The Leopard followed by a Q and A with the artists.

Natasha Clarke, local artist, said: “This mural represents more than the past.

“It represents people of the future and I certainly see the future of the creative people of Doncaster within this painting.

“This is something to be proud of, not just for now, but forever.”

The mural is a collaboration between Art of Protest Projects, Doncaster Creates, Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council, Arts Council England and The Frenchgate Shopping Centre.

Jay Gilleard of Nomad Clan, said: “The significance of being able to paint my grandfather’s face on this wall and realise his heritage, as well as looking to the future and celebrating a female doctor during this pandemic we line in is truly amazing.

“This mural has been our longest in the making, and as we call the north of England our home, we couldn’t be more proud to be painting one of our largest murals to date.

“Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude as we give this incredibly special work to the town.

“We can’t wait to come back and transform another space.”

The mural has horses, miners and a portrait of a female doctor.

You can book a free ticket for the event here.