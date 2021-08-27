The latest fires in Doncaster - including a deliberate fire involving hay bales

There have been a further three deliberate fires in Doncaster – a bin fire, a car fire and hay bales were set alight.

By Laura Andrew
Friday, 27th August 2021, 6:32 am

On Wednesday, August 25 a car was deliberately set on fire at 7:15pm on Whitecross Lane, Wadworth, Doncaster.Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident.

They left at 7:55pm.

Three more fires in Doncaster.

Thorne firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 8:50pm on East Lane, Stainforth, Doncaster.The fire crew left the scene at 9:10pm.

On August 26 Adwick firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving hay bales.

They arrived at 1:30am on Red Hill Lane, Hickleton, Doncaster.

The crew left the scene at 2:10am.

