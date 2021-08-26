Three men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary in Doncaster today
Doncaster police officers were conducting a traffic check when they stopped a vehicle with false number plates which they found to be stolen.
Members of the Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) arrested three men in Balby on Thursday, August 26.
The Central NPT said: “Officers were conducting a traffic check site operation when a white VW Gold was stopped which was found to be displaying false number plates.
"The genuine identity of the vehicle was identified, it was confirmed to have been stolen in a burglary in Sprotbrough earlier this month.
"A quantity of controlled drugs has also been seized from the man who remain in police custody to be interviewed by detectives."
The NPT team stopped other vehicles through out the morning including a car that resembles the Batmobile from the popular film franchise Batman.
We will bring you more on the latest incidents in Doncaster as they occur.