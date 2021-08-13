The search is on to find the owner of this dog which was found in Doncaster
Is this your dog? Or do you know who it belongs to?
Friday, 13th August 2021, 1:05 pm
The Doncaster Lost Dogs Facebook group has put out an appeal to trace the owner of this dog which was picked up in Dunscroft.
No microchip has been found.
A spokesman for Mount Pleasant Kennels, where the animal is being kept, said: “All fees need to be paid in full on collection, along with proof of ID and ownership of the dog to be seen.”
If you believe this may be your dog phone 01302 722748.