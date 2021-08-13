Road sealed off as police and ambulance crews race to emergency incident in Doncaster

Roads in Doncaster have been sealed off this morning following as police and ambulance crews deal with an emergency incident.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 13th August 2021, 11:58 am

Emergency services are currently at the scene in Somerset Road, Hyde Park.

Eyewitnesses have reported police vehicles and ambulances in the street near to its junction with Apley Road.

Police have cordoned off the road outside Leo’s Mini Market, a convenience store at the junction of the two roads.

Police have sealed off Somerset Road in Hyde Park.

There have been unconfirmed reports of a stabbing.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for details.