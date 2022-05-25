The Killers in Doncaster: Doncaster fishmonger supplies band with food during stay

Now a Doncaster market trader has revealed that he supplied the band and crew with fresh fish during their stay.

Martyn Pippard, owner of the Gentleman Fishmonger in Doncaster Fish Market made sure The Killers and their entourage were served up fresh fish while in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gentleman Fishmonger provided food for The Killers and their entourage during their stay in Doncaster. (Photo: The Gentleman Fishmonger).

Sharing a photo on Facebook he wrote: “It takes days to set up ready for the show and we have had the pleasure of being the fishmonger to the chef who is responsible for the main production crew and the band.

"Here's Colin one of the road crew members over to collect todays freshest fish

"So we are feeling Mr Brightside. Want to know what’s on the menu?

"Cod today and tuna tomorrow - what shall we recommend for Saturday and Sunday?”

The band performed at the O2 Academy in Sheffield last week in preparation for their UK stadium tour which kicked off in Doncaster last night.

Lead singer Brandon Flowers and the rest of the band have spent the last few days sound checking at the stadium, as well as posing for selfies and signing autographs for fans.