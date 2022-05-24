The Killers in Doncaster: 25,000 expected as Brandon Flowers prepares for stadium gig

The band will perform at the Eco Power Stadium tonight – and concert goers are being warned of potential traffic gridlock around the area before and after the huge show which will see the much-loved rockers performing some of their biggest hits.

Lead singer Brandon Flowers and band mates Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer and Ronnie Vannucci Jr have spent the last few days in and around Doncaster, sound checking and preparing for tonight’s show which will see the group take to a huge stage inside the stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Killers' lead singer Brandon Flowers has spent the last few days preparing for the group's Doncaster show. (Photo: Nick Buxton).

Flowers took time to sign autographs and pose for selfies with fans outside the stadium over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Doncaster Rovers bosses have issued important information for fans heading to tonight’s show.

Here is a rundown of everything you need to know ahead of the show.

Car parking

Car parking at the Eco-Power Stadium has now sold out.

There will be a park and ride at the Racecourse for £20 per vehicle here.

Car parks at the Eco-Power Stadium open at 3pm.

There are no other pay and display car parks around the immediate location, so please do not travel by car to the stadium on the day of the event if you have not made parking arrangements.

IMPORTANT: Please be aware roadworks are taking place in the vicinity of the stadium and attendees are advised to make travel plans in advance and arrive early.

Travelling by bus/taxi:

Service buses will be available from Doncaster Bus Interchange.

A taxi rank facility will be available from the nearby Lakeside Village Shopping Centre. This will be located behind B&M.

Travelling by train:

Doncaster railway station has connections to nearby locations including Leeds, Manchester, Peterborough, Rotherham, Sheffield, Wakefield and York. The last train leaving Doncaster to each location is shown below:

Leeds – 23:37

Manchester – 23:01

Peterborough – 22:50

Rotherham – 22:37

Sheffield – 23:49

Wakefield – 23:37

York – 23:52

Doncaster railway station is located next to the bus interchange.

Bag policy:

Bags must be no larger than an A4 sheet of paper.

All bags will be searched upon entry.

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to:

Alcohol, except in hand sanitizer

Flammable liquids and aerosols

Laptops, iPads or similar devices

Food and drink (unless for medical purposes)

Go-Pro type cameras

Cameras with detachable lens

Selfie-sticks

Audio/video recording equipment

Weapons of any kind

Pepper spray/mace

Spiked bracelets

Studded jewelry

Fireworks, smoke bombs, confetti, glitter bombs

Glass/cans/plastic bottles

Laser pointers

Large chains

Wallet chains

Drones or radio controlled devices

Cashless stadium:

All food and drink outlets in the stadium will be cashless, with a card only policy.

Please note:

Anyone aged under 14 will only be permitted entry to the event if accompanied by an adult.

Timings for the event:

3pm Car parks open

3:30pm Fan Village opens

5:30pm Doors open

7pm Support acts

8:45pm The Killers on stage