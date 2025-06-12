Rossington Hall is set for a new future under a new custodian.

A new boss has been unveiled for a historic Doncaster hotel which was transformed from a crumbling shell into a luxury venue with the man behind the makeover saying: “The job is done.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rossington Hall was taken over in 2011 and transformed from a former special school into a hotel and wedding venue by local business couple Gary and Michelle Gee.

Now Mr Gee has said “the task has been completed” and has handed control of the hall to fellow local businessman Jason Cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on social media, he wrote: “After returning the Hall to its former Victorian glory and creating a business that would look after the Hall in perpetuity, there comes a time to admit that the job has been done, the task in hand is completed and a new custodian has been found.

"Local lad Jason Cooper has taken the reins and has great plans to move the estate forward further.

"I can’t think of a better person equipped to do just that.

"Good luck to the new Mr Rossington Hall and his team.

"My time at the Hall has been rewarding and memorable and I have had the opportunity of working with a magnificent team of staff and meeting wonderful guests over the years. For that I salute you all.”

The current hall, which was built and ready for occupation by 1883, replaced an earlier country mansion, named Shooters Hill, which was destroyed by fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new building incorporated a portico, entrance hall, dining room, library, staircase hall, conservatory, drawing room, two sitting rooms, billiards room, 22 bedrooms and a bathroom and was built at a cost of around £60,000.

In 1939 the house was sold at auction to the Roman Catholic Order, The White Fathers. The house was then used as a training college for training missionary priests for Africa until war was declared and the hall was requisition.

In 1948 Doncaster Corporation purchased the hall for £18,000 and Rossington Hall became a school for children with special needs in 1953 until its closure in 2008.

In May 2011, Rossington Hall and its estate were sold to local Mr and Mrs Gee who set about restoring the building to its former Victorian glory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since opening in the summer of 2012, Rossington Hall has established itself as a luxury wedding, conference and dining venue, attracting guests from around the region and beyond including a host of celebrities such as Professor Brian Cox, First Dates host Fred Siriex, actor Sir Ian McKellen, Doncaster’s own Sheridan Smith and comedian David Baddiel.

In an interview in 2020, Mr Gee said: "When I first saw it, it was cold, damp and institutional. There were gloss walls and tiled floors, but surprisingly no damage or graffiti that might have been caused by the children. There was a burst pipe in the dining room and water had come through the ceiling."

"Anybody my age who grew up around here would say it was a school for 'problem' children - we were told not to go down the road to it.

"I never dreamt that there was such a nice building at the end of it. Back when it first became a school, nobody wanted or appreciated big houses, and it could easily have been knocked down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I only saw it once before I bought it, and I had planned to turn it into housing. But when I saw inside, I knew immediately that it had to be a hotel - I couldn't subdivide it, it needed to be kept in one piece and restored. The original staircase was still there and it looked beautiful."

His team spent months ripping out beds, dividing walls and wall-mounted electrics, and gradually the house gave up its 19th-century secrets.

"I wanted to get a full understanding of the original layout, so we could feel the ambience of the 1880s. We used local craftsmen who can turn their hand to anything.

"One of the main challenges was working out how each of the rooms had been laid out. We had a photo of the drawing room taken in the 1950s which showed two marble fireplaces - they'd been bricked up and we opened them up again. They'd been smashed to bits but we managed to produce exact copies using the picture, which was quite satisfying."

Celebrity guests to have stayed at Rossington Hall include actor Sir Ian McKellen, performer Sheridan Smith - who is from the area and got engaged at the hotel - and comedian David Baddiel.