The eight best vegan food spots in Doncaster recommended to you by our readers for Veganuary
One of the best ways to reduce individual environmental impact is to change to a plant based diet.
Veganuary is well under way but we thought we would share a list of the best vegan restaurants in Doncaster.
Helen Saxton, said: “The Ship at Bawtry – the menu is on chalk boards and changes all the time I had celeriac steak on Saturday it was to die for.”
Leticia Gertrude said: “Herbivore Vegan Takeaway without a doubt!”
Carl Trewick ,said: “Mr Mac at the Woolmarket is the one.”
Samantha Lee, said: “Glass strawberry are fantastic!”
Richard Ellarby, said: “Daily Bread Doncaster in Christ Church - Thorne Road do some cracking veggie and vegan options.”
Emma Bradley, said: “Herbivore Vegan Takeaway in town, and Suburb in Balby are the best places in my opinion.”
Laura Haughey, said: “Dreambakes deserves a mention too.”
Tracey Roebuck, said: “Pizza Rooms Adwick Doncaster do vegan pizzas.”