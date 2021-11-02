Caravans and cars have been set alight deliberately in Doncaster - latest fire incidents
There have been several fires in Doncaster over the Halloween weekend including many deliberate vehicles blazes.
A caravan, multiple cars and a wheelie bin were all victims to deliberate fires over the last weekend.
On October 29 Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate car fire in a field at 11:45pm (Friday) on Cliff Hill Road, Norton, Doncaster.The fire crew left the scene at 12:35am.
On October 30 a car was deliberately set on fire at 6:15pm (Saturday) on Waggons Way, Stainforth, Doncaster.
Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident.
They left at 7:15pm.
Two fire crews from Adwick and Askern stations were called out to a deliberate caravan fire at 6:25pm (Saturday) on Sutton Road, Askern, Doncaster.
The firefighters left the scene at 7:05pm.
On October 31 (Halloween) firefighters from Thorne station attended a deliberate car fire at 1:30am (Sunday) on Stanley Road, Stainforth, Doncaster.
The crew came away at 1:45am.
A fire crew from Adwick station attended an outbuilding on fire at 2:10pm (Sunday) on Sutton Road, Askern, Doncaster.
The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew came away at 2:45pm.
Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 8:55pm on Bainbridge Road, Balby, Doncaster.
The crew left the scene at 9:30pm.
Firefighters from Edlington Station attended a garden fire involving a chair at 9:40pm on Surrey Street, Balby, Doncaster.
The crew left the scene at 10pm.
