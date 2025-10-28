Study names Doncaster as number one city Brits most want to move to

A new study has named Doncaster as the city most Brits want to relocate to – with new figures putting the city number one in the UK for internal migration.

The survey revealed the top 10 UK cities Brits want to nove to – and move away from – and the affordability of homes in Doncaster put it top of the list.

Kaybridge Residential analysed ONS migration data to reveal which UK cities gained and lost most residents between 2023-2024.

Doncaster topped list with net gain of 2,544 new residents, while London saw net loss of over 128,000 people, the largest exodus of any UK city.

The way Brits think about where to live has shifted dramatically.

With remote work offering newfound flexibility and living costs rising in major cities, thousands are voting with their feet, by leaving urban centres for more affordable areas that promise better quality of life.

The new research from Kaybridge Residential analysed ONS internal migration data to reveal exactly where people are moving to and from across England and Wales.

“We're seeing a real transformation in migration patterns,” says Kevin Barzegar, Founder and CEO of Kaybridge Residential.

“Affordability has become the driving factor for many families and young professionals. They're asking themselves: why pay premium prices in congested cities when remote work means they can live somewhere with more space, lower costs, and often a better lifestyle?”

The study examined internal migration flows for 2023-2024, combining population data, average house prices, and total inflows and outflows for local authorities across England and Wales.

Net migration was calculated by subtracting outflows from inflows, revealing which areas gained or lost the most residents.

The Top 10 UK Cities Brits Most Want To Move To

1 Doncaster

2 Wakefield

3 Durham

4 Lichfield

5 Chichester

6 Winchester

7 Hereford

8 Exeter

9 Salford

10 Southend-on-Sea

With a net gain of 2,544 residents, Doncaster claimed the top spot as the most desirable relocation destination. The South Yorkshire city offers average house prices of just £168,000 — a fraction of what homebuyers face in major cities.

"Doncaster represents exceptional value," explains Barzegar. "You're getting space, community, and connectivity without the eye-watering price tag. For families priced out of southern cities or young professionals working remotely, it's an obvious choice."

The city's appeal extends beyond affordability. With improved transport links to Leeds and Sheffield, plus ongoing regeneration projects, Doncaster offers both accessibility and growth potential, he added.

The Top 10 UK Cities Brits Most Want To Move Away From

1 London

2 Birmingham

3 Manchester

4 Leicester

5 Nottingham

6 Coventry

7 Bradford

8 Portsmouth

9 Oxford

10 Sheffield

Mr Barzegar added: “These migration patterns will reshape Britain's housing market and urban planning in the coming years.

"Local authorities in high-growth areas like Doncaster and Durham need to scale up housing development and infrastructure to accommodate new residents without losing the affordability that attracted them in the first place.

“Meanwhile, cities experiencing exodus must ask hard questions about liveability and value. London and Birmingham won't become ghost towns, but they need strategies beyond commercial development, including affordable housing, green spaces, and community investment matter more than ever.

“For property investors and homebuyers, this data highlights opportunity. Northern cities offer strong growth potential, while major cities may see price corrections that create entry points for those priced out previously.”