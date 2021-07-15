Street art exhibition shows the fantastic urban creativity in Doncaster

Re-Vision is an immersive exhibition currently showing at The Point.

It has been curated by Jeff Clark of Art of Protest Projects who has brought scenes usually seen on streets inside onto the walls of the gallery.

Jeff said: “Transforming gallery walls into urban landscapes has been something that I have been doing for a while in various locations across the world and it was a pleasure to bring Re-Vision to Doncaster and work with the distinguished gallery that is The Point.”

The art brings murals that would usually be outside into the gallery.

The exhibition is currently digital as the gallery has not yet reopened to the public.

People can see the artwork online and experience work from Static, Paul Luke and Natasha Clarke.

Helen Jones, assistant director of The Point, said: “The double height gallery at The Point is such a wonderful space, it really lends itself to playful interventions created directly onto the walls.

The urban art exhibition is inside The Point.

“Seeing the artists' different responses to translating their approach to taking street art into a gallery context has been really exciting.

“Although we can’t currently open our doors to the public, we hope that people will be able to explore the artworks online and have fun seeking them out around town.”

There are a number of art murals in Doncaster which have been included into the Re-Vision exhibition.

The Point is encouraging art lovers to not only experience the digital side of the project but to seek out the art that exists in the town centre.

Participants are being invited to visit existing murals in the town centre.

Tom Jackson of Static, said: “The transference of the large scale mural in the gallery setting was a natural development of the piece we created on the outside walls at Baxter Park so you can really see how the two things merge together.

“This was such a pleasure to be able to create.”

Artwork involved in the project will also be involved with Artbomb, a four day arts festival coming to Doncaster in August.

The Point is not yet open to the public so the exhibition is digital.

Re-vision was created by Art of Protest Projects and The Point and is supported with funding from Arts Council, Doncaster Creates and digitised with Respond Reimagine funding from Artfund.

Details on how to view the exhibition can be found here.