Photo Gallery: Doncaster man shares gorgeous paintings of his home town
A talented painter has captured Doncaster on canvas with topics such as Conisbrough Castle and miners strike history.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 9:24 am
Stephen Hamilton is an oil painter from Mexborough.
Now aged 70 he has rediscovered a love for art during the pandemic.
The paintings included in this piece range from the 1970’s to present day.
Click through this article to see wonderful paintings made by Stephen.
