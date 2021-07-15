Photo Gallery: Doncaster man shares gorgeous paintings of his home town

Stephen Hamilton is an oil painter from Mexborough.

Now aged 70 he has rediscovered a love for art during the pandemic.

The paintings included in this piece range from the 1970’s to present day.

Click through this article to see wonderful paintings made by Stephen.

1. Mining strikes A painting depicting the tension between miners and the police during the historic strikes. Photo: Stephen Hamilton Buy photo

2. Conisbrough Castle A painting of Conisbrough Castle. Photo: Stephen Hamilton Buy photo

3. The old clock terminus The old clock terminus in Conisbrough. Photo: Stephen Hamilton Buy photo

4. Mexborough Canal The former power station on Mexborough canal. Photo: Stephen Hamilton Buy photo