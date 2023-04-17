Strangers On A Plane: Doncaster man wins holiday on new reality TV show

The 32-year-old claimed victory on Friday in the five day show – and scooped a £1,000 holiday to Cancun in Mexico as well as £500 in cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Lou had to overcome his fear of horses on a horse riding challenge in the final installment of the show to emerge as the winner.

Doncaster's Lou Humphreys triumphed on Strangers On A Plane. (Photo: Channel 4).

Viewers watched Lou and fellow contestants Shabaz, Shonni, Michelle and Louise saddle up for a ride near to Porto in Portugal – with the Doncaster man having to be coaxed into the saddle as he admitted he was petrified of horses.

The new show sees contestants each plan a day of activities, visits, food and accommodation, with each ranking the others to see who provides the best holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Lou romped to victory, finishing six points clear of his nearest rival, having already shone in other days of the series where the five tackled a zip line and dirt buggies.

"Booooom! The face of a champion,” he said as victory was confirmed, adding: “I’ve won a holiday but I’ve won a lifetime of friendships which means more.”

On the show, he announced that he was hoping to take his housebound nan away, telling his dad in a phone call that he was ‘chuffed to bits’ with his victory.

But his ten night break in August will now be with friends, as she is sadly not well enough to travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the start of the week, five holiday-hungry Brits jetted off to the same popular holiday destination for a five-day getaway, with each traveller taking control of the group’s activities for 24 hours.

As each holidaymaker took their turn to plan their perfect day, they had to make the key decisions: what accommodation everyone stayed in, where they all ate, what activities the group did and what the evening entertainment was.