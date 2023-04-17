Strangers On A Plane: Doncaster man wins holiday on new reality TV show
This is the moment a Doncaster man was left jumping for joy after winning a holiday on a new reality TV show.
Lou Humphreys triumphed on Channel 4 show Strangers On A Plane, which pitted a group of five people against each other to see who could provide the best break.
The 32-year-old claimed victory on Friday in the five day show – and scooped a £1,000 holiday to Cancun in Mexico as well as £500 in cash.
However, Lou had to overcome his fear of horses on a horse riding challenge in the final installment of the show to emerge as the winner.
Viewers watched Lou and fellow contestants Shabaz, Shonni, Michelle and Louise saddle up for a ride near to Porto in Portugal – with the Doncaster man having to be coaxed into the saddle as he admitted he was petrified of horses.
The new show sees contestants each plan a day of activities, visits, food and accommodation, with each ranking the others to see who provides the best holiday.
And Lou romped to victory, finishing six points clear of his nearest rival, having already shone in other days of the series where the five tackled a zip line and dirt buggies.
"Booooom! The face of a champion,” he said as victory was confirmed, adding: “I’ve won a holiday but I’ve won a lifetime of friendships which means more.”
On the show, he announced that he was hoping to take his housebound nan away, telling his dad in a phone call that he was ‘chuffed to bits’ with his victory.
But his ten night break in August will now be with friends, as she is sadly not well enough to travel.
At the start of the week, five holiday-hungry Brits jetted off to the same popular holiday destination for a five-day getaway, with each traveller taking control of the group’s activities for 24 hours.
As each holidaymaker took their turn to plan their perfect day, they had to make the key decisions: what accommodation everyone stayed in, where they all ate, what activities the group did and what the evening entertainment was.
The Hatfield man is no stranger to TV, having previously appeared on Channel 4 dating show Five Guys A Week in 2020.