Strangers On A Plane: Doncaster man to star on new daytime TV holiday reality show

Lou Humphreys is one of the contestants taking part in upcoming Channel 4 reality show Strangers On A Plane which sees five people unknown to each other compete to prove they can holiday better than anyone else – with the winner of the show getting an extra week in the sun with a friend or family member.

At the start of the week, five holiday-hungry Brits jet off to the same popular holiday destination for a five-day getaway, with each traveller taking control of the group’s activities for 24 hours.

As each holidaymaker takes their turn to plan their perfect day, they must make the key decisions: what accommodation everyone stays in, where they all eat, what activities the group does and what the evening entertainment is.

Lou Humphreys will appear on new Channel 4 reality show Strangers On A Plane.

A show spokesman added: “The sky’s the limit on imagination but the budget is set and if they overspend, they could soon end up with a holiday nightmare.

“At the end of each week, the group votes on who planned the best day, with the winner enjoying another week in the sun with a friend or family member.

“Everyone has a different idea of what makes a good holiday and these strangers on a plane will need to please more than just themselves if they’re to emerge a holiday hero.”

Lou, 31, a plasterer from Hatfield is no stranger to TV, having previously appeared on Channel 4 dating show Five Guys A Week in 2020.

The dating show with a difference saw one woman play host to a bevy of men in her own home.

While there, the guys do everything with her, including going for dinner with her friends, meeting family, going to work – and every day, the woman had to eliminate a different man until there’s one left, who she claims to be her perfect match.

