St Patrick's Day celebration is coming to Doncaster to make up for two years of lost events
Covid-19 has meant that St Patrick’s Day has not been able to be celebrated for the past two years but a Catholic Club is bringing it back in style.
The Doncaster Catholic Club is hosting a Halfway to St Patrick's Day event on Saturday, September 18.
Francie Maron, steward, said: “We can’t wait to get people back out enjoying themselves.
“Due to Covid-19 we haven’t been able to travel back to Ireland.
“We hope this will bring a bit of home to us.”
There will be traditional Irish music from 12pm.
The Rogues will be performing in the ballroom.
It is a free event and will be able to accommodate around 400 people at a time.
The Catholic Club is open to new members as well as general members of the public who want to join in with the festivities,
It will be held at the Doncaster Catholic Club’s venue in Waterdale.
For more information visit their Facebook page here.