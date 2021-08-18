St Patrick's Day celebration is coming to Doncaster to make up for two years of lost events

The Doncaster Catholic Club is hosting a Halfway to St Patrick's Day event on Saturday, September 18.

Francie Maron, steward, said: “We can’t wait to get people back out enjoying themselves.

“Due to Covid-19 we haven’t been able to travel back to Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a St Patrick's Day event next month.

“We hope this will bring a bit of home to us.”

There will be traditional Irish music from 12pm.

The Rogues will be performing in the ballroom.

It is a free event and will be able to accommodate around 400 people at a time.

The Catholic Club is open to new members as well as general members of the public who want to join in with the festivities,

It will be held at the Doncaster Catholic Club’s venue in Waterdale.

For more information visit their Facebook page here.