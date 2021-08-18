St Patrick's Day celebration is coming to Doncaster to make up for two years of lost events

Covid-19 has meant that St Patrick’s Day has not been able to be celebrated for the past two years but a Catholic Club is bringing it back in style.

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 8:56 am

The Doncaster Catholic Club is hosting a Halfway to St Patrick's Day event on Saturday, September 18.

Francie Maron, steward, said: “We can’t wait to get people back out enjoying themselves.

“Due to Covid-19 we haven’t been able to travel back to Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There will be a St Patrick's Day event next month.

“We hope this will bring a bit of home to us.”

Read More

Read More
Doncaster hospital trust pays tribute to  much loved mum and midwife of 30 years

There will be traditional Irish music from 12pm.

The Rogues will be performing in the ballroom.

It is a free event and will be able to accommodate around 400 people at a time.

The Catholic Club is open to new members as well as general members of the public who want to join in with the festivities,

It will be held at the Doncaster Catholic Club’s venue in Waterdale.

For more information visit their Facebook page here.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

DoncasterCovid-19