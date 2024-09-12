St Leger 2024: The stunning outfit that won the £1,000 best dressed prize on Ladies' Day

This is the stunning outfit that scooped a whopping £1,000 cash prize in the annual ‘best dressed’ contest as Ladies’ Day kicked off this year’s Betfred St Leger Festival.

Leesa Smickersgill from Belton emerged as the best dressed on the day, taking home the honour from a clutch of fabulous outfits.

The Betfred St Leger festival is officially underway, having kicked off with the style induced Betfred Ladies Day, which didn’t disappoint and saw fashion take as much precedence as the day’s racing.

Concluding a memorable summer of sport, this year’s Style Guide paid tribute to our sporting athletes and asked racegoers to ‘dress like a champion.’

Racegoers were encouraged to embrace the ‘champion’ theme with the Racecourse providing a series of fashion tips to amplify the outfits on display and elevate the chances of being crowned the fashion icon of the day in the prestigious Style Awards, with the winner taking home a £1,000 cash prize.

This overarching theme was broken down into four subcategories, giving guests more chance to get creative with their attire:

Go for Gold: Channel the spirit of champions by using gold to inspire your outfit.

Take Pride: Celebrate your roots by incorporating elements into your outfit that reflect your cultural heritage and traditions.

Leesa's stunning outfit impressed the judges.

Champion Colours: Be inspired by the colours and patterns of the silks worn by champion jockeys.

Sports Luxe: Combine comfort with cool by infusing your race day attire with a touch of athletic-inspired luxury.

Following a hard-fought contest, the most favorable fashionista of the day and winner of the incredible £1,000 cash prize was Leesa who turned heads from the moment they entered the racecourse, wearing a homemade white trouser suit with floor-length overcoat, embellished with appliqued flowers.

The eye-catching outfit was completed with matching boater-hat, top-handle bag and umbrella.

The 2024 Style Awards winner, Leesa, said: “I always come to Ladies Day at Doncaster. I feel really emotional about winning; because I made my outfit, it’s just so, so nice for that to be appreciated and recognized.

“There’s nothing quite like Ladies Day at the Leger - I’ve had such a wonderful day and taking home the title of best dressed really is the cherry on top of a perfect cake!”

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director of Doncaster Racecourse said: “The Betfred Ladies Day is always one of the standout days of the festival and is the perfect way to get the show on the road as everyone is dressed up to the nines and looking incredible.

It’s been wonderful to see the effort that everyone has put into their outfits and the different ways in which people have interpreted the style guide to make their outfit unique. If this day was a sign of things to come, then we’re in for a very special few days at this year’s Betfred St Leger festival.”

The finalists in this year's Style Awards.

The second day of the Betfred St Leger festival welcomes the Betfred Doncaster Cup Day, the oldest race still running under the rules of horse racing and the final leg of the Stayer’s Triple Crown. Following this is the flagship day of the festival – the Betfred St Leger Stakes Day, a renowned race that attracts some of the most acclaimed horses in history. The Betfred Sunday Funday is set to conclude the festival and showcase the Leger Legends charity race for ex-professional jockeys. It will also provide a fun-filled day with a variety of entertainment for all to enjoy.

There is still time to secure last-minute tickets. To be a part of one of nation’s biggest sporting events and get involved, head to: https://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/.

All photos: Andrew Kelly Photography.