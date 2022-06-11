Spoof Doncaster bridge opening by Duchess of Cambridge goes viral after shutdown saga

Now a ‘party’ has been set up to celebrate the ‘grand opening’ – with the hilarious invite suggesting the Duchess of Cambridge will cut the ribbon while Thorne opera star Lesley Garrett will perform Yorkshire anthem On Ilkla Moor Baht 'at.

The date has been set for May 4 2024 when the Duchess ‘might be queen by then.’

There's been a suggestion the Duchess of Cambridge should re-open the Thorne Road bridge when it finally re-opens. (Photo: Getty)

Of course, there are no plans for a Royal unveiling or singing from the so-called Donny Diva but fed-up residents have now resorting to joking abouth the long-running project, suggesting that world famous landmarks like the Great Wall of China, the Pyramids and the Empire State Building were finished more quickly.

The invite, shared widely on Facebook, says: “Local Doncaster residents are invited to the grand opening of the A18 Thorne Road Railway Bridge.

"The ribbon will be cut by the Dutchess Of Cambridge who might be queen by then.

"Local celebrity Lesley Garrett will entertain us all with a rendition of On Ilkley Moor Ba Tat.... Free Entry.”

Doncaster Council chiefs have announced that Thorne Road between Edenthorpe and Clay Lane will close again for ten weeks from June 25 as the latest phase of the project gets under way.

The project, which aims to improve entry into Doncaster along the West Moor Link Road began in 2019 but has been hit by a number of delays and diversions which have left motorists fuming.

Signs warning motorists of the upcoming closure have gone up at the site in the last few days. If the work takes the full ten week period, the road is not rescheduled to open until September 3.

The £10.65m scheme is aiming at easing traffic bottlenecks at the railway bridge, close to the Sainsbury’s supermarket.