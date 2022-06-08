Thorne Road: Doncaster route to shut again as bridge saga reaches three years

Thorne Road between Edenthorpe and Clay Lane will close again for ten weeks from June 25 as the latest phase of the project gets under way.

The project, which aims to improve entry into Doncaster along the West Moor Link Road began in 2019 but has been hit by a number of delays and diversions which have left motorists fuming.

Signs warning motorists of the upcoming closure have gone up at the site in the last few days. If the work takes the full ten week period, the road is not rescheduled to open until September 3.

Thorne Road will close again for ten weeks.

The £10.65m scheme is aiming at easing traffic bottlenecks at the railway bridge, close to the Sainsbury’s supermarket.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “The A18 Thorne Road and West Moor Link suffer from congestion and delays, particularly during peak times. This congestion is stifling growth and preventing housing and employment development in the area.

“The route is a key public transport corridor with over 240 buses using the link under the rail bridge each weekday.”

The new and widened bridge has already been installed and the next phase of work will see culvert works take place.

The spokesman added: “A road closure will be required during summer 2022, including the summer school holidays to allow the road to be lowered and reconstructed to dual carriageway standards.