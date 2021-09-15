Winston after his operation

Sniffer dog Winston suffered a fracture just above the left elbow while exercising in a field with his handler PC Lee Schofield of South Yorkshire Police.The eight-year-old springer spaniel underwent surgery lasting two-and-half hours to insert screws and plates.

PC Schofield said of his policing partner: “He’s doing well and looking forward to getting back to full strength and out on the streets again.”

Orthopaedic surgeon Nick Blackburn took charge of his treatment at Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield.

The dramatic X-ray images illustrating the plates and screws needed to repair Police Dog Winston’s fracture to his left foreleg.

He said: "Unfortunately, elbow fractures are extremely common in the English springer spaniel breed and a CT scan confirmed that Winston had suffered a fracture to his left humeral bone.

“These fractures are considered to be at the most difficult end of the spectrum due to the shape of the fracture and the fact that it involves the elbow joint.“Everything went well and Winston has responded positively to the treatment so should be back at work soon.”

