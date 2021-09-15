Developer gets permission to convert former Doncaster pub into number of apartments despite objections

A developer has been granted permission to turn a former Doncaster pub into a number of apartments with a ‘community space’.

Applicant Paul Hastings plans to convert the Eagle and Child pub on West Street, Conisbrough into nine apartments along with associated parking and external works to the building in keeping with the conservation area.

The ground floor will also include a ‘community space’ which will be available for groups to hire out.

DMBC planning officer Alicia Murray said the plan would bring the building back into use and have a positive impact on the conservation area.

But the application prompted objections from all three ward councillors who raised concerns around parking, traffic and space in some of the proposed flats.

However councillors on the planning committee voted six to four in favour of granting permission.

Objecting to the development, Conisbrough councillor Ian Pearson said: “The building is in an area of the village where no one has a garage to park a car and it’s at a junction of a one way system that was put in place to alleviate significant parking and passing problems when the public house was in use.

“There is a major problem with vehicles speeding up and down New Hill that potentially could lead to an accident taking place with bad parking.

“There is no green space provision or landscaping to protect local residents from the noisegenerated by the new units and will impact on the building next door in many ways both day and night time.

“We would therefore ask the committee to make a determination that the proposed plan for the old Eagle & Child pub in its present format is not suitable and that a smaller development should be encouraged.”

Applicant Paul Hastings who spoke at the meeting, said each flat/studio would have one parking space and that the building would be closely managed by himself and associates.

DMBC planning officer Alicia Murray said: “The proposal is considered to be acceptable in policy terms as both national and local planning policies recognise that residential development can often play an important role in ensuring the vitality of centres is maintained.