Smiles and sunshine as rejuvenated Doncaster estate stages first ever scarecrow contest
More than 30 people living on Clay Lane took part in contest at the weekend, with Louise Ward’s tiki-themed hula girl scooping top spot.
Children and adults spent the days leading up to the contest creating a variety of colourfully costumed characters, which were displayed across the estate, with judges picking the winners.
It was the latest in a series of initiatives organised by the Friends of Clay Lane group which is determined to put the area back on its feet after what residents have described as years of neglect.
Alex Chadburn of FOCL said: “Well done to everyone that took part - we had over 30 entries.
"A huge well done to everyone for taking part and making the first year a success.”
"It’s lovely to see the community coming together and doing something like this.”
The group has already organsied a family fun day and Clay Lane Olympics, while a community defibrillator has been installed outside the shops on Livingstone Avenue following a two year long battle.
The heart-health device has been installed in memory of former Clay Lane resident Nidge Lea.
The group, made up of concerned residents of the estate between Edenthorpe and Wheatley, are determined to bring the good times back the post World War Two area.
The park in Shackleton Road was recently given a makeover by local residents, while young residents have also taken part in a litter pick.
Said Alex: “This is the first time in years the community has come together in a positive way to talk about our estate and what we love about it.
"There’s a real buzz. We want to empower people to stand up and have their voices heard.”
The three key aims of the project are to protect an area known as the Bankings – a strip of grassland between the estate and the railway line which crosses Thorne Road, to create flood defences to protect the Jefferson Avenue and Wilberforce Road area and to demolish the former Explorer Clay Lane Club in Shackleton Road, which has lain derelict for years and has become a frequent target for arsonists.