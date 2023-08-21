Bumper turnout as Doncaster estate bounces back with Olympics and picnic spectacular

The event in Clay Lane saw young and old alike enjoy a feast of fun and games as well as food and drink as the estate battles back from years of neglect.

The park in Shackleton Road played host to the event on Saturday and was organised by The Friends of Clay Lane group, an organisation of concerned residents of the estate between Edenthorpe and Wheatley determined to bring the good times back the post World War Two estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spokesman Alex Chadburn said: “Clay Lane knocked it straight out of the park.

Youngsters in Clay Lane enjoyed a feast of fun and games.

“A huge turnout from the community for our first ever fun day, the kids enjoyed face painting, pizza and a picnic."

Youngsters took part in sporting activities such as football, archery, badminton, hula hoops and skipping, with estate streets competing against each other in a series of Olympic style events, with Wilberforce Road triumphing.

The park was recently given a makeover by local residents, while young residents have also taken part in a litter pick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents have launched their own action group, have staged meetings and have drawn up a list of proposoals to help turn around the 1950s built estate.

Clay Lane staged an Olympics style event for residents.

Ambitions plans for the area including community gardens, projects and proposoals to bulldoze the estate’s derelict club and replace it with a community centre have all been drawn up.

Said Alex: “This is the first time in years the community has come together in a positive way to talk about our estate and what we love about it.

"There’s a real buzz. We want to empower people to stand up and have their voices heard.”