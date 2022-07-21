Sign-up for free lifesaving lifeguard courses in Doncaster

The five-day course provides all the theory and practical skills needed to be a lifeguard and includes training in water safety, casualty recovery, CPR and emergency first aid. The

Jon Whiteley, deputy chief executive of DCLT, said: "This is a great job opportunity over the summer holidays for those leaving school and college and there is also the prospect of a rewarding career as a lifeguard. More than 85 per cent of people who passed the last course were offered work with DCLT. We are looking forward to training as many new lifeguards as possible.”