Sign-up for free lifesaving lifeguard courses in Doncaster

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) is running the course at venues in the city from Monday, August 1 to Friday, August 5.
The five-day course provides all the theory and practical skills needed to be a lifeguard and includes training in water safety, casualty recovery, CPR and emergency first aid. The
Level 3 First Aid at Work Qualification is embedded into the course.
Jon Whiteley, deputy chief executive of DCLT, said: "This is a great job opportunity over the summer holidays for those leaving school and college and there is also the prospect of a rewarding career as a lifeguard. More than 85 per cent of people who passed the last course were offered work with DCLT. We are looking forward to training as many new lifeguards as possible.”
For more visit: www.dclt.co.uk/become-a-lifeguard