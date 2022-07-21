The all-day event is a key attraction in the recovery calendar bringing together people from all walks of life from across the UK to celebrate the achievements of people in recovery from a drug and alcohol dependency.

The Recovery Games attracts hundreds of people, who have lived experience or who work in the drug and alcohol field, competing in a day of fun packed healthy gladiator style games and obstacle courses on the ground and in the water.

Entry is free and the action takes place between 10am and 4.30pm. The public is welcome to come along, watch the games, join the spectacular festival of colour and have a go on the many activities.

Tim Young, Chief Executive ADS; Neil Firbank, Aspire Senior Group Work Practitioner; and Stuart Green, Aspire Service Manager

Neil Firbank, Aspire Senior Group Work Practitioner, said: “The Recovery Games showcase that recovery does happen with the right support. Those taking part are on their own journey of recovery and once a year they join in and have fun with others who are also experiencing the recovery process.”

Stuart Green, Aspire Service Manager, said: ”This is a real opportunity for communities to connect and build important relationships both at this event and with peers in their teams.”

Tim Young, Chief Executive from the Alcohol and Drug Service, said: “Registrations will open shortly for teams of people from within the recovery community with lived experience or who work, volunteer or mentor in the drug and alcohol area. Once again, we hope that local people will come along and show their support and cheer on the teams.”

For the latest updates and to register a team, follow the Recovery Games on Twitter @Recovery_Games or search facebook @recoverygames.

The Recovery Games is organised by Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service which is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust in partnership with registered charity The Alcohol and Drug Service.

The Recovery Games is made possible by fundraising and donations. To support the Games, please follow the Games on Twitter and search facebook.

If you are struggling with a drug and/ or alcohol problem, please visit the Aspire website for support at www.aspire.community