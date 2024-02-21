"She devoted her life to others": Mayors pay tribute to Doncaster stalwart Bobbie Roberts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The death of Mrs Roberts, who gave more than 42 years of service to Doncaster Deaf Trust, was a magistrate, a Freeman of Doncaster and was involved in a wide variety of charitable organisations, was announced yesterday. She was 85.

In a joint statement, Mayor Ros Jones and civic mayor Coun Duncan Anderson said: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Bobbie Roberts MBE.

"Bobbie was a well respected figure, recognised for her selfless service to Doncaster and devoting her life to helping others.

"She gave more than 42 years of dedicated service to Doncaster Deaf Trust, served as a magistrate in Doncaster, supported numerous charitable causes and was honoured with an MBE and Freeman of Doncaster.

"Our deepest condolences to Bobbie’s family and those close to her.”

She received Doncaster Chamber’s Lifetime Achievement award in 2015 and stepped down from the Deaf Trust’s board of trustees in 2020 after 13 years of heading up the trustees and after more than four decades involved with the organisation.

Her tireless work and campaigning for the rights of deaf children and young people saw her briefing government departments, welcoming Royal visitors and working across a number of European countries.