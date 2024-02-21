News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

"She devoted her life to others": Mayors pay tribute to Doncaster stalwart Bobbie Roberts

Doncaster’s mayors have paid tribute to city community stalwart Bobbie Roberts following her death.
By Darren Burke
Published 21st Feb 2024, 09:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The death of Mrs Roberts, who gave more than 42 years of service to Doncaster Deaf Trust, was a magistrate, a Freeman of Doncaster and was involved in a wide variety of charitable organisations, was announced yesterday. She was 85.

In a joint statement, Mayor Ros Jones and civic mayor Coun Duncan Anderson said: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Bobbie Roberts MBE.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Bobbie was a well respected figure, recognised for her selfless service to Doncaster and devoting her life to helping others.

Most Popular
Tributes have poured in following the death of Bobbie Roberts.Tributes have poured in following the death of Bobbie Roberts.
Tributes have poured in following the death of Bobbie Roberts.

"She gave more than 42 years of dedicated service to Doncaster Deaf Trust, served as a magistrate in Doncaster, supported numerous charitable causes and was honoured with an MBE and Freeman of Doncaster.

"Our deepest condolences to Bobbie’s family and those close to her.”

She received Doncaster Chamber’s Lifetime Achievement award in 2015 and stepped down from the Deaf Trust’s board of trustees in 2020 after 13 years of heading up the trustees and after more than four decades involved with the organisation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her tireless work and campaigning for the rights of deaf children and young people saw her briefing government departments, welcoming Royal visitors and working across a number of European countries.

She was also on the board of the Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust and was heavily involved with the Friends of the Mansion House as well as being an active member of the Firefly cancer charity board in recent years and tributes have poured in from all.

Related topics:DoncasterDoncaster Deaf TrustRos JonesMBEDoncaster Chamber