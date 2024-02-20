Tributes pour in following death of Doncaster community stalwart Bobbie Roberts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mrs Roberts, a Freeman of Doncaster, former chair of the Doncaster Magistrates bench and recipient of Doncaster Chamber’s Lifetime Achievement award in 2015 and who served Doncaster Deaf Trust for more than 42 years, has died at the age of 85.

Her tireless work and campaigning for the rights of deaf children and young people saw her briefing government departments, welcoming Royal visitors and working across a number of European countries.

She stepped down from the Deaf Trust’s board of trustees in 2020 after 13 years of heading up the trustees and after more than four decades involved with the organisation.

Alexis Johnson, chief executive of Doncaster Deaf Trust said: “Bobbie was Doncaster Deaf Trust’s longest standing volunteer with 42 years of dedicated service.

"As an organisation we’ll be thinking of ways to mark Bobbie’s tremendous contribution to the Trust and the Deaf children and families from across the region.”

She was also on the board of the Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust and was heavily involved with the Friends of the Mansion House as well as being an active member of the Firefly cancer charity board in recent years.

Her husband John was a consultant radiologist at DRI and Montagu Hopsital in Mexborough and served in the RAF as a doctor during National Service.

Bobbie Roberts with Dame Rosie Winterton.

They were married for more than 50 years and had two children, Adrian and Catherine.

Added Alexis: “She was well loved by many in the city and led an extraordinary life.”

Dame Rosie Winterton MP for Doncaster Central, said: “I am deeply saddened to hear the news about Bobbie.

"Bobbie was a truly wonderful woman who I have worked with for many years, known best for her work as Chair of Trustees for Doncaster Deaf Trust but equally a champion for charities such as Firefly and Friends of Doncaster Mansion House.

Bobbie Roberts was heavily involved with the Friends of the Mansion House.

“Bobbie's decades of volunteer work was felt across our city, for which she received an MBE, the Doncaster Chamber Lifetime Achievement Award, and made Freeman of Doncaster.

"She was well regarded in our communities, including the Gurkha community where she was adored.

“Bobbie was much loved and will be sadly missed.”

Andrew Burden, chair of trustees at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust said: “We are all deeply saddened by the death of Bobbie Roberts.

“Bobbie was a long standing member of the trust board who dedicated her time, expertise and wisdom to the Trust.

“Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time - a time when Doncaster mourns the loss of a truly inspirational woman.”

A spokesman for Firefly said: “Today we were informed that Bobbie Roberts, one of the leading ladies in Doncaster and a Firefly trustee and director has passed away.

"Our sincere condolences go out to Bobbie’s family.

“A fantastic lady that helped out many and always put others first.

“A person we all looked up to and she will be sadly missed.”

In 2020, Mrs Johnson, chief executive of Doncaster Deaf Trust said: “I can honestly say I’ve never met a Chair of Trustees like Bobbie.

"She is in the Trust every day providing her support and she never stops. The time, drive and passion that she has given to Doncaster Deaf Trust over the past forty-two years has made a huge difference to so many families and employees.

“Her name is synonymous with the Trust. She has dedicated such a large part of her life to this organisation and we’re eternally grateful for all that she has done. She has opened so many doors across the region and made sure that people in the right places know about Doncaster Deaf Trust and the work that we do.

The Trust manages Little Learners Day Nursery, Doncaster School for the Deaf, Dickson House Children’s Home, Communication Specialist College Doncaster and Aspire to Be Employability Services.

At the time of standing down, Mrs Roberts said: “It has been a massive honour to work with Doncaster Deaf Trust and see the organisation change and grow over the past forty-two years.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with so many wonderful people - when someone joined our organisation many years ago and didn’t have child care, we created a nursery, which is now a thriving part of the Trust caring for up to 90 young children.

"When our college could see that there were young people with communication difficulties who were being failed by mainstream provision, we expanded our offering, changed our name and embraced new services and, when we were contacted by a team from Sweden who were looking to develop an online resource for deaf people, we got involved and became the UK representatives on a large scale digital project which will be completed in 2021.

“There are so many things to be proud of and so many people who’ve had a huge impact on my life but at 82 years old I thought I’d up the pace a little and take some time to travel!