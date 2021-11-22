The holidays are coming and that means it’s time to prepare for the festive season.

But it is possible to have a fabulous, fun-filled Christmas while still being animal and environmentally friendly too.

Tip One - Reindeer Food

You can buy reindeer food from lots of shops and websites but many of these contain ingredients that aren’t environmentally friendly and can actually be dangerous for animals - such as edible glitter.

This is the RSPCA’s reindeer food recipe.

A handful of wild bird seed, rolled oats, dried fruit, dried insects, grated cheese and a hint of chilli powder.

Mix all of the ingredients together and sprinkle it on your lawn or leave it on a bird table.

Tip Two - Glitter free cards, plastic free crackers and recyclable wrapping paper

In 2019 the RSPCA took the step to remove glitter and foil from their Christmas cards to make sure they were more environmentally friendly.

You can buy plastic free crackers with wooden toys inside that are fully recyclable from the RSPCA.

Tip Three - second hand gifts

Charity shops have been an iconic part of our high streets for many years, and today, they offer a fabulous and sustainable way to shop.

Each RSPCA charity shop saves 29 tonnes of textiles from ending up in landfill each year.

Tip Four - DIY pet gifts

An RSPCA survey found that 83 per cent of animal lovers will buy their pet a Christmas present and more than half of those who took park admitted they’d be getting their furry, feathered or scaly friend a stocking to celebrate the festive season.

For a more environmentally friendly option the RSPCA suggests making your pet a gift.

You can make a cat castle from cardboard boxes or bake dog biscuits.

Tip Five - Choose a high welfare dinner

When shopping for your Christmas dinner look out for the RSPCA assured logo to make sure you’re supporting farmers who are dedicated to improving animal welfare.

Tip Six - Leftovers for wildlife

You can still help animals once Christmas dinner is over by giving your leftovers to wildlife.

Turkey once deboned can be given to foxes, badgers, dogs and cats.

Potatoes can be given to birds and badgers.

Peas and sprouts are great for foxes and badgers.

You can even give Christmas cake to birds if you crumble it up.

Tip Seven - make a donation.

The RSPCA will be working hard to re-home and support animals this winter - you can make a donation by visiting their site here.