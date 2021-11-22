Horrified Doncaster diner 'revolted' after finding 'plaster' inside McDonald's meal

University student Luke Stocks, 20, stopped off at the Thorne branch of McDonald's for a breakfast McMuffin.

But when he opened it up he spotted a strange blue substance over the top of the meat, and across some of the bread, he said in an interview with The Sun.

He said: "I stopped at the drive through to pick up some breakfast on my way to work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke bought the breakfast at the Thorne branch of McDonald's.

"I began eating and noticed the blue piece of what appeared to be plastic poking out of the McMuffin.

"I opened it up and then saw the same blue substance all over the patty.

"I immediately stopped eating as I was revolted by what it could be.

"My guess would be a plaster - as it’s standard to wear a blue plaster when working with food."

He said as he was on his way to work he didn't have the time to pop back and raise the issue with staff - or grab a replacement.

Luke said he spent the rest of the day feeling hungry and "very ill at the thought of what I could have eaten".

A spokesman for McDonald's told The Sun: "Food safety is of the utmost importance to us and we place great emphasis on quality control, following rigorous standards to avoid any imperfections.