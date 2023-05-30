Seriously ill Doncaster grandad given little chance of survival walks and talks again

Chris Chapman spent a lengthy spell in hospital after being diagnosed with meningitis, sepsis and Strep A which left him needing life-saving heart surgery.

He was left unable to talk and walk and was told that he would need intense rehabiliation by doctors.

But in just a matter of months, Mr Chapman has been able to slowly take a few steps again and has also regained some speech – much to the joy of grandson Bailey-James Houlsby from Bawtry who launched a fundraising campaign for the hospital that saved his life.

Chris Chapman with his grandson Bailey.

Mr Chapman's daughter and Bailey’s mum Lydia said: “He’s out of hospital and back at home and has had rehabilitation.

"After saying he wouldn't make it and after suffering full organ failure, he’s now talking, even though it is with a stutter.

"He is also walking slightly, with aid. He can't use his left side at all and it has been a massive change, but if I'm being honest, it is a miracle.”

"He really did come out against all odds - its still really hard to think about it.”Bailey-James launched his campaign to give something back to Leicester’s Glenfield Hospital, where paramedics battled to save Mr Chapman after being admitted to hospital on February 23 this year.

Lydia said: “He ended up in intensive care on life support and dialysis in Lincoln Hospital due to total organ failure. We were told to say our goodbyes.

"The next day the doctors came and told me that he needed to have heart surgery and without it he would pass away.

“The decision was to go ahead and have surgery and do all they could to save him.

"He was transported to Glenfield Hospital in Leicester within the hour so he could have a heart operation to save his life, as he had bacterial endocarditis.”

On arrival at Glenfield, he had a cardiac arrest and had to be rushed into the theatre without any preparation for surgery.

Added Lydia: “We were told at this time that the chances were very slim.”

Said Bailey: “After five hours I found out that my grandad survived. He was then back in ICU at Glenfield, and after a few days the nursing staff tried to bring him around but he was not responding as they had hoped.”

The family were then told that the Strep A bacteria had caused vegetation on his brain, which meant he had the symptoms of a stroke. When he came around he could not talk and had full weakness in his left side.

Added Bailey: “I am asking for donations to help get aids to support his recovery out of the hospital and I would like to donate some funds to Glenfield as they saved my grandad’s life and gave him a chance when he was already so unwell.

"The doctors told me it cost the NHS over £100k to perform the surgery and be transferred in a critical care ambulance and I hope the small amount I can give will help other families have more time with their loved ones.”

