Send a free card to a loved one this World Mental Health day to check on their well being

Ahead of World Mental Health Day Moonpig is encouraging the nation to connect with others and show someone they care by giving away free cards for the first time to honour the awareness day.

For 48 hours only from Wednesday October 6 to Thursday October 7, Moonpig customers can send one free ‘Thinking of You’ card to a loved one to be delivered ahead of World Mental Health Day this upcoming weekend.

Sarah-Jane Porter, head of cards at Moonpig, said: “We know the power and effect that sentimental words in a card can have on someone, and so we wanted to honour such a worthy day by making it even easier for the nation to reach out and show someone they care with our range of free cards.

You can send a free card to a loved one.

“We hope that people will take us up on the offer and let a friend or family member in need know that they are thinking of them.”

Cards can be personalised with handwritten messages which can be uploaded via a mobile phone.

The range of cards on offer within the ‘Thinking of You’ selection includes a mixture of over 100 standard cards, customers can benefit from the offer by adding code THINKINGOFYOU at the checkout.

The offer ends at 11:59pm on October 6 and is limited to one card per customer.

Postage of the card is not included in the offer.

Make a personalised card here.