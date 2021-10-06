Doncaster mum shares cheeky nude video ahead of stripping off for new TV show

Chrissie Wunna will be one of the stars of Naked, Alone and Racing To Get Home which will see pairs of complete strangers dumped in the middle of nowhere without clothes and then given the task of getting home with no possessions or phones to help them.

The show will air on E4 for the first time tonight at 9pm.

Sharing a cheeky video on Twitter promoting her appeance, she said: “One of the hardest shows I’ve ever somehow survived.”

Chrissie Wunna stars in new E4 show Naked, Alone and Racing To Get Home.

Contestants must race across the British countryside and reach the finish line first, in order to win money for a charity of their choice.

Chrissie, who is now stranger to TV with appearances on daytime talk show Steph’s Packed Lunch, Channel 4’s First Dates and Paris Hilton’s British Best Friend, under her belt said: “I’m the only northern contestant, hand picked by TV executives to star in the challenge,” winning them over with her confidence, northern charm and her absolute body confidence.

She said: “It wasn’t the being naked part that I found scary.

"I’m naked most nights.

"I’ve got no problem with nudity, banter and fun. It was the rest of the challenge that terrified me. But I’m very proud to be representing all Yorkshire folk in the challenge in order to win money for charity.”

In a publicity blurb E4 said: "Will they have the strength, resilience and resourcefulness to survive in the country’s most extreme environments, with nothing but their wits?

"And as they move towards the finish line in a busy town centre, will they be able to improvise cover for their modesty in order not to alarm the locals?"

Chrissie is a former Playboy model who once dated actors Joseph Fiennes and Matt Dillon.

In 2018, the single mum of two appeared on Channel 4 dating show First Dates in a programme which was described as one of the 'most sexually charged dates in First Dates history'.

The Burmese beauty was born and raised in Doncaster by doctor parents, attending Hill House School.