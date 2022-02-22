A fan, aged 10, was injured by a missile thrown at the match on Saturday, amid claims away fans infiltrated the home end.

South Yorkshire Police said the young football supporter was struck in his face by a bottle thrown in the South Stand, which is the home end behind the goal at Doncaster Rovers’ Eco-Power stadium.

A schoolboy is the police’s suspect after a child was injured by a bottle during Saturday’s Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday match. PIcture shows Doncaster Rovers’ Eco-Power stadium

This evening, police have issued an update, and said that a 14-year-old has been identified as their suspect for the incident.

They added: “We have been in touch with the family of the injured boy, who thankfully doesn’t have serious injuries. We will be interviewing the boy under caution shortly.”

The incident was reported at half time.

Earlier this month, Doncaster Rovers changed their ticket policy for away games as a result of “increased anti-social behaviour” amongst travelling fans.

The club has confirmed that away matches will be all ticket for the remainder of this season following discussions with the English Football League.

Rovers said the decision comes after several arrests and banning orders were issued across multiple matches. s

Rovers said in a statement: “Doncaster Rovers can confirm that all away matches for the remainder of the 2021/22 season will be all ticket with no pay on the day available unless pre-agreed with the home club.